Brandon Truter guides AmaZulu to DStv Premiership win over former side Swallows

Johannesburg — Coach Brandon Truter added more misery to his relegation-threatened former employers Swallows as he guided AmaZulu to a 1-0 win over the Birds in their DStv Premiership match at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, SuperSport United and Stellenbosch played to a goalless draw in their league match at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

Story continues below Advertisment

Usuthu’s win over Swallows ensured that they remained seventh on the log with 39 points, three ahead of the eighth placed SuperSport. Meanwhile, Swallows’ struggles continued as they are 15th and five points ahead of basement dwellers Baroka, who have a game in hand. The two teams may have been playing for their respective cause, but this was a game of significance as well.

Truter, the man who guided Swallows back to the top-flight last season after spending years in the lower division, was back in Dobsonville for the first time. To his delight, Truter sealed a win upon his return to the club, while ensuring that his side were engraved in the relegation quagmire in the process. With this victory, Truter also continued with his 100% undefeated record at the club, since replacing Benni McCarthy, having won three games and drawn one in four outings.

Story continues below Advertisment

His successor and counterpart Dylan Kerr must have been more confident coming into this match, though, given that his troops came from two goals down to beat Baroka 3-2 at this ground on Sunday. Swallows started the match on a high note. Monnapule Saleng, the loanee from Orlando Pirates, poising the most danger on the left flank as he took on players, while he whipped in dangerous crosses as well. Most of those deliveries were not converted though, with the bulky Joseph Musonda failing to bulldoze his way in between Usuthu’s defence who repelled the danger away, alongside keeper Veli Mothwa.

Story continues below Advertisment

Despite Swallows attacking through Saleng, credit should go to Grant Mergeman for a clinical first half in the midfield. He could break Usuthu’s attack, while he was influential in their build up play. Usuthu had a chance to find a goal of their own after a scramble inside the box, but keeper Jody February did well to save Luvuyo Memela’s pin-point shot before his defence regrouped. Swallows will feel hard that they convert their possession to goals in the first half. Towards half-time, dangerman Saleng also had a low and hard shot parried away for a corner-kick by Mothwa.

Story continues below Advertisment

Swallows continued with their wasteful act early in the second, with substitute Ruzaigh Gamildien the most culprit. The veteran striker put his initial shot wide, but he rattled the side-netting at his second attempt. Swallows were duly punished for their wasteful acts in front of goal as Andre de Jongh came off the bench to make an immediate impact. Against the run of play, the New Zealander cut in from the right to set up Sphesihle Maduna who drilled the ball home with a lovely curler.