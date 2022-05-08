Brandon Truter happy with progress AmaZulu are making

Usuthu’s 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United means that the club are now unbeaten in the five games in which Truter has led them since the sacking of Benni McCarthy.

“We played some good football. Our pressing and counter-pressing and structure was good. They could not get out. The only trouble that they gave us was from set-pieces and one or two counter attacks. There has been progress in terms of where we come from with regards to ball retention and structure. There has been huge progress from our last two games until now,” said Truter.

On paper AmaZulu dominated the game. They had 66% ball possession and also had 12 shots whereas Sekhukhune had seven. The best chance of the game for Truter’s side came in the first half as Tapelo Xoki headed towards goal from a corner, forcing a save from Babina Noko goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata. Nsabata pulled off a superb reflex save that will go down as one of the best saves of this season.

Even though Truter has won three out of his five games at the helm of AmaZulu so far, he still thinks that there is plenty of room for improvement.