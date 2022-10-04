Brandon Truter rallies his charges as AmaZulu prepare for new boys Richard’s Bay

Durban — AmaZulu return to DStv Premiership action as they welcome the visit of top flight newbies Richards Bay FC to the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday (5pm kick-off). Usuthu are in the early stages of a torrid period in which they're going to have to play a lot of matches in a short space of time.

The KwaZulu-Natal based side head into this encounter with a number of of their important figures missing, either through injury or suspension, however, head coach Brandon Truter believes it’s moments like these where he and his side have to shoulder responsibility is continue to get results. “We have a massive game coming, a derby as well and It’s going to be a hectic schedule for us, we're gonna have to play eight games in just three weeks,” said Truter. “We’ve lost (Veluyeke) Zulu, Gabadinho (Mhango) as well and (Bongi) Ntuli to a long term injury, so we have our backs against the wall, but if you're a good enough coach then you're able to manage that process and make a plan and that’s what we're looking to do.”

Usuthu underwent huge renovations in the last year, both on and off the field, releasing more than 12 players and technical team members and Richards Bay dusted some of those members off and they have since played crucial roles in the team’s impressive start. Having worked with some of those individuals in the first six months of his tenure at AmaZulu, Truter believes that they might play a huge role in deciding the outcome on the day along with having a longer rest period. “It’s not going to be an easy game against Richards Bay, you have (Luvuyo) Memela and some members of the technical team who were at AmaZulu that’s coming, so we don’t expect an easy game at all but we will lick our wounds and prepare for them even though they’ve had a longer rest.”

For the visitors, it’s been a glorious start to life in the top flight. They have not looked out of place in their opening eight games, their four victories, two draws and two losses a testament to their impressive form. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport