Brandon Truter says AmaZulu fancy themselves against Kaizer Chiefs in MTN8 semi-final

Durban — The draw for the semi-final fixtures of the MTN8 was conducted earlier this week and with a formidable list of potential cup winners, the two clashes already had entertaining written all over them. The Orlando Pirates contingent may have gasped in disbelief after drawing defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, however it was almost the opposite for AmaZulu and coach Brandon Truter as they are set to meet a Kaizer Chiefs side still under construction.

Truter and various other members of the AmaZulu camp have made their intentions to compete and win all of the silverware on offer this season known following a busy off-season in the transfer window. The 53-year-old coach reacted with confidence to his Usuthu side drawing the mighty Amakhosi and he believes his group of men can get the job done and advance to their first ever MTN8 final. "We fancy our chances against any team. The boys have been playing well and the team is always improving. There is always room for improvement. I expect us to be top quality against Chiefs,” he expressed

Amakhosi are the most successful side in this competition with 15 titles to their name, 15 more than Usuthu have managed in the competition's history. Although confident, Truter is under no illusions about facing Chiefs and claims the two sides are going produce a spectacle. "At the semi-final stage of any competition, there is no such thing as weak opposition, it's all top quality teams and for us drawing the mighty Amakhosi means it's going be a good game for our supporters and it will also be a good game for us in terms of testing," said Truter.

“The first leg being away will give us an advantage. If we can get the job done early away from home, it will put us in a good position before the second leg." The Kwazulu-Natal based club currently occupy third position on the DStv Premiership log after five matches played having made a bright start to the season. The MTN8 has always served a welcome boost for any team looking to claim early season silverware and set a precedent for what is to follow the entire season and Truter is going 'gung-ho' for this and any other competition on offer.

"We want to do well, we want to win every match and this is a cup on offer so we'll fancy our chances against Chiefs," he concluded. @ScribeSmiso IOL Sport