Brandon Truter urges Swallows to show character against Stellenbosch FC

Cape Town – Swallows coach Brandon Truter has called on his players to show “character” in the Dstv Premiership clash against Stellenbosch FC in Dobsonville on Sunday. Swallows have been bereft with issues this season, from Truter being placed on two weeks leave recently, to the club winning just one league match all season, and conceding seven goals in their last two games.

This has left Swallows players in a state of flux and Truter is calling on his charges to produce a gutsy performance in his first match back in the dugout. “It is going to be a tough game considering where we come from, and taking into consideration that Stellenbosch is unbeaten as well. It is a good run for them,” Truter said. “Looking at us, the major things on the field that we need to rectify are the seven goals we’ve conceded in the past two games. It points us in a direction to stop that at first. It is a home game as well. We would like to pick maximum points at home.

“I think it is easier to sort out the on-field issues at training, but I think the biggest factor that we need to rectify is the harmony among the squad. The mentality of the players and they need to come forward and show character on the field.” Meanwhile, Stellenbosch captain Lee Langeveldt is hoping his team can capitalise on the turmoil their hosts are currently experiencing to stretch their positive start to the season. Stellies were in joint second place on the log prior to the resumption of the league following the Fifa international break and will certainly be looking to maintain their momentum.

Langeveldt believes an early goal from the visitors would only increase the pressure on the Dube Birds. “It is an ideal time to play them. If we can score first they will be under pressure the whole game. We must not be scared to go out there and get an early goal because that will put them under more pressure. I am sure we can get three points,” the Stellies skipper said. He was also confident that Stellies could maintain their prolific goalscoring form.

"I think with the signing of Judas (Moseamedi) and Waseem (Isaacs) that takes a lot of pressure off someone like Ashley (du Preez) and the other strikers," Langeveldt said. "We actually scoring goals and that's why we are where we are in the league. I think that's the big difference from last season. I know it's early days and we have a tough few games coming up, but I am confident we can stay where we are."