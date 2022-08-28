Brandon Truter wants AmaZulu to fight for trophies after MTN 8 win over Cape Town City

Durban - AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter was happy with the way that his side changed their mentality following their 2-1 win over Cape Town City in the MTN 8 quarter-finals at Athlone Stadium in the Western Cape on Saturday. Even though City dominated possession with 64%, Usuthu held their resolve in the game, eventually snatching a winner in the second half of extra time via veteran striker Lehlohonolo Majoro.

Truter was also proud of his men for the way that his team bounced back following their 1-0 Durban derby defeat to neighbours Golden Arrows in a league game last week. “Coming to Cape Town and playing against City is difficult. We knew that City would move the ball and dominate possession. What was clear from Wednesday (the defeat against Arrows) was that we would have to win. I am thankful that the boys changed their mentality,” said Truter.

It was City who had the lion's share of attacking opportunities in the first half. However, Usuthu did make a strong start to the game, going into the lead inside ten minutes via Augustine Kwem. While City unsurprisingly equalised late in the first half via Khanyisa Mayo, the home side lost momentum in the second half. With the game becoming even after that, it was Usuthu who showed more mental fortitude which was the key ingredient to their win.

AmaZulu Chairman Sandile Zungu has challenged Truter to win one major trophy this season. The Durban-based club’s trophy drought now extends to 30-years. Truter feels that the confidence within the squad is strong and that they have the ability to challenge for all trophies on offer this term.

“The boys stuck to the plan. They knew what we needed to do. Some of them ran their socks off. We have some injuries and now have to get back to Durban and recover. The objective is to finish in the top four this season and to fight for a trophy. We feel that we can challenge for everything,” said Truter. AmaZulu will next be in action on Saturday night when they travel to Gauteng to play against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Usuthu lie third in the league and a win against the Amakhosi could potentially see them moving into pole position in the league given that log leaders Orlando Pirates only lead them by one point while also having played a game more.

