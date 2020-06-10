Bringing Brockie back would be good business for SuperSport United

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Striker Jeremy Brockie looks set to return to SuperSport United after Mamelodi Sundowns decided against extending his stay at Chloorkop. The New Zealander will become a free agent next month following his unsuccessful stint with the Brazilians. He is currently on loan at Maritzburg United. SuperSport United chief executive Stanley Matthews confirmed that the Pretoria club are in talks with the player’s management company, ProSport International, about the possible return of Brockie. “I think if you have a player who is your second highest goal-scorer in your history, he is available, free, and he is not classified as a foreigner any more, that’s something worth considering. We are in discussions with Jeremy’s agent (Mike Makaab of ProSport),” Matthews explained. Abram Raselemane holds the record of the highest number of goals at SuperSport with 57. The 32-year-old Brockie was the hottest property in South African football when he featured for SuperSport. But he struggled to find his feet at Sundowns.

Said Matthews: “Jeremy had our blessings when he left. He was open to a move because he wanted more money and we could not match what he wanted.

“At the end of the day we had to make a business decision on him.”

According to Matthews, it didn’t cost them anything to bring Brockie back from New Zealand, which means the club actually made good money by selling him to Sundowns.

“We sold him for a (club) record fee and if we can bring him back two years down the line for free to come and finish his mission of being the No 1 goal scorer in the history of the club, it would make sense,” Matthews said.

“If we can agree terms, it is something that I will be prepared to take to my board for consideration,” he added.



