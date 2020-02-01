Brockie denies Cape Town City win in Maritzburg









Jeremy Brockie broke his duck in front of goal as Maritzburg United denied Cape Town City their maiden victory on the road at Harry Gwala Stadium last night. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Jeremy Brockie broke his duck in front of goal as Maritzburg United denied Cape Town City their maiden victory on the road at Harry Gwala Stadium last night. The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate. City were on course for their first win in 10 games away from home but Brockie denied them that opportunity. It was his first goal in 15 months in the league with his last strike coming back in 2018 against Free State Stars on November 7 while still in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns. Brockie has fired blanks since then. It was his 11th appearance in the league since joining Maritzburg at the start of the season. City were dealt a major blow at the start of the game when Kermit Erasmus was forced to be substituted because of an injury.

Erasmus injured himself. He twisted his knee and was replaced by Shane Roberts.

Andrew Coppin was earning his money for Cape Town City. Another injury forced substitution was made before the interval. Peter Leeuwenburg was kicked in his face by Gabriel Nyoni. There was no malice to the tackle but it was a dangerous one. Nyoni was given his marching orders.

The game was paused for 10 minutes as Coppin tried to nurse Leeuwenburg but at the end he was replaced by Sage Stephens.

Maritzbug never changed their approach despite going 10 men down. The game came to life after the interval.

Thabo Nodada and Keegan Buchanan unleashed shots from distance but both of their efforts went wide.

Nodada broke the deadlock as early six minutes in to the second half. Bradley Ralani dribbled past Pogiso Senoka before delivering an exquisite pass that fell in to the path of Nodada who just rattled the back of the net in the 51st minutes.

Nodada was at the right place at the right time. The defensive organization was poor for the Team of Choice. They were caught square and punished.

Eric Tinkler pushed hard for an equalizer. He introduced Jeremy Brockie, Thabiso Kutumela and Miguel Timm.

Mxolisi Kunene fluffed a glorious opportunity to level matters in the 64th minutes.

He made a telling run on the shoulder of the left and side but directed his attempts off target.

Stephens committed a blunder which allowed Brockie to volley in to an empty net.

It was his first goal strike in 15 months in the league. Brockie will turn 33 years in October 7 but he received his birthday gift as early as January.

He missed a sitter to put his side in front after Kutumela delivered a quality cross from the right and side.





