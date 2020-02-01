Jeremy Brockie broke his duck in front of goal as Maritzburg United denied Cape Town City their maiden victory on the road at Harry Gwala Stadium last night.
The two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate. City were on course for their first win in 10 games away from home but Brockie denied them that opportunity.
It was his first goal in 15 months in the league with his last strike coming back in 2018 against Free State Stars on November 7 while still in the colours of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Brockie has fired blanks since then. It was his 11th appearance in the league since joining Maritzburg at the start of the season.
City were dealt a major blow at the start of the game when Kermit Erasmus was forced to be substituted because of an injury.