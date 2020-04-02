Brockie is missing football and family

JOHANNESBURG - Jeremy Brockie’s voice remains warm, cheerful and friendly despite these anxious and uncertain times that he is spending alone while his family is thousands of kilometres away in Australia. The Maritzburg United striker, just like many South Africans, is confined to his home in compliance with the 21-day lockdown President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed last Thursday in an effort to flatten the curve of the spread of the coronavirus. “We had to make a tough decision when the lockdown was announced (on Monday last week),” New Zealander Brockie said. “We were planning on going on holiday in Australia in the off-season. With South Africa set to be going under lockdown, and Australia also almost on lockdown, we decided it was better for the wife to go to Australia with the kids where she will be with her parents. It was tough, but it was the best decision for everyone.” This decision means Brockie is on his own in a foreign country and without what brought him to South Africa - football.

The Premier Soccer League indefinitely suspended football following a declaration that banned gatherings of more than 100 people. It’s uncertain when football will return, or if in fact this season will be played. Despite that uncertainty, and the lockdown, the Kiwi striker has to be ready for any eventuality.

“The four to five days we got before the lockdown helped us to prepare mentally,” Brockie said.

“It also helps that I have a yard where I can train. Being able to go ‘outside’ helps mentally because it’s a different sight. We have been given a programme to keep fit because it’s uncertain when the season will resume, if it will, which means we have to be ready for anything.”

So what does the day of a footballer under lockdown look like?

“I do my workout in the morning so that I can get it over and done with,” Brockie says, followed by a warm laugh.

“I work out in the yard, and I don’t enjoy running in loops because that gets me dizzy. I then speak to my family in the morning because of the time difference, to check how the kids are and if they aren’t giving my wife trouble.

“I also play Football Manager, which is a good way to kill the time. I keep in touch with my mates and family which helps me to deal with the situation.”

Day 1 of 21. shaver not working and gone into lockdown... this could be interesting 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/6Oo91cb5zO — Jeremy Brockie (@JRBrockie) March 27, 2020

The buzz word has been social distancing, which means creating space between you and other people so as not to be infected by the virus.

But in these uncertain times, a hug, love and family is what many crave and need to handle the anxiousness that comes with dealing with the virus. This puts people in a Catch-22 situation, as what can keep you sane during these times is what could have a negative impact on your health.

“When I look at the numbers, it’s very scary to see how many people have died,” Brockie said.

“What’s more worrying is how quickly the virus has spread. I have been on social media a lot, which is not a great place during this time, and it’s alarming to see how many people are taking it lightly.

“It would be sad to see that they only take it seriously when the death toll increases. We should do everything we can to ensure that it doesn’t spread.”

Another sobering experience is that there is no sport or many distractions to keep people busy while dealing with the pandemic.

“All of a sudden I can’t do what I have done since I was 17 as a young boy, with a ball at my feet and being in my happy place,” said Brockie.

“This puts a lot of things into perspective and cherishing what you have.

“My wife asked me if I will be able to survive without football and the lockdown because I get restless when I am in one place. I miss the joy that football brought to me.

“It helped that the lockdown wasn’t immediate, because there was time to prepare for it by getting supplies and being mentally ready.

“It’s a challenging situation but it is for the good of the country and the people.”