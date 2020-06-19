Brockie won't finish PSL season with Maritzburg United
MARITZBURG United have confirmed that they will finish the season without Jeremy Brockie.
The 32-year-old was currently on loan at the Team of Choice from Mamelodi Sundowns.
In an interview with IOL, United chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed that Brockie has been allowed to leave before the end of his loan spell.
"We've got only five games left, we are not going to assure him game time. That's the reason why (we let him go early) because he is a loan player. We had to make a decision if we were going to give him game time," Kadodia explained.
His deal with his parent club, Mamelodi Sundowns is set to expire at the end of the month. The club has already indicated that they won't renew his stay.
"He stayed here the whole lockdown. He stayed here without his family who had already gone. He is looking forward to meet his family," he added.
SuperSport United Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stanley Matthews informed IOL two weeks ago that they would love to bring back Brockie.
"He has already left. I'm not too sure where he has gone to. Whether he is got a flight or not (I'm not too sure). No, he won't be (the part of the team that will finish the season).@Minenhlecr7
IOL Sport