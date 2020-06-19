Brockie won't finish PSL season with Maritzburg United

MARITZBURG United have confirmed that they will finish the season without Jeremy Brockie.

The 32-year-old was currently on loan at the Team of Choice from Mamelodi Sundowns.

In an interview with IOL, United chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed that Brockie has been allowed to leave before the end of his loan spell.

"We've got only five games left, we are not going to assure him game time. That's the reason why (we let him go early) because he is a loan player. We had to make a decision if we were going to give him game time," Kadodia explained.

His deal with his parent club, Mamelodi Sundowns is set to expire at the end of the month. The club has already indicated that they won't renew his stay.