Brotherhood the secret weapon for invigorated Orlando Pirates

Johannesburg - Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has credited hard work and “good working relationships” for being the key ingredients behind his successful transition to life at the Sea Robbers. The 27-year-old moved from Golden Arrows to Pirates during the close season and has quickly established himself as an important player for Jose Riveiro’s side.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sibisi most recently played in, and starred, for Pirates in their 3-0 MTN8 semi-final second leg win over Sundowns last weekend. He made some vital interceptions and clearances for his side as they dumped last season’s champions out of the competition. “It’s been a smooth transition. I did not believe that it would be as smooth as this. I’m glad that my hard work is finally paying off. We have an understanding and brotherhood among us. It does not matter who is playing. We have established good working relationships and I’m sure that our brotherhood will continue to grow even stronger,” said Sibisi.

Pirates have two big upcoming games. They play against bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Thereafter, they host AmaZulu in the final of the MTN8 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in two weeks’ time, a game that Sibisi has a good chance of starting. While he has been churning out good displays for Pirates so far, he admits that there has been a “culture shock” at his new club where expectations are higher as compared to his former club Arrows.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The pressure is there from everyone. When associated with Pirates, everything that you do and touch is golden. That is the culture shock for me. You are expected to win and perform at your best in every game. After several seasons of inconsistency, Pirates’ rebuild this season under Riveiro looks to have started on a promising note as they are playing more structured football than they did for the bulk of last season. However, Sibisi is adamant that his club should not “get too ahead of themselves” just yet as they still have plenty of hard work to do. “We are taking one game at a time. We are in a process and should not get too ahead of ourselves. What happened during the previous weekend and what is happening now is totally different. The win against Sundowns won’t get to our heads. It’s now water under the bridge. It is important for us to be consistent in the league because we want to fight for the championship,” said Sibisi.

Story continues below Advertisement