Buccaneers eye Chippa scalp









In a rich vein of form at home in recent weeks, Orlando Pirates will have to be at their best when they face Chippa United in the Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (6pm kick-off). Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix In a rich vein of form at home in recent weeks, Orlando Pirates will have to be at their best when they face Chippa United in the Premiership at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium tomorrow (6pm kick-off). This encounter will pit two teams that have been on the different sides of the form book in recent weeks - Pirates having won their last three matches at Orlando Stadium, while Chippa have only managed two draws and a loss in the same games. However, having bagged 16 points from a possible 18 in the last six matches since the arrival of coach Josef Zinnbauer late last year, these are the matches that will test the Buccaneers’ growth and maturity. Zinnbauer’s tenure has seen the Sea Robbers’ ship sail out the troubled waters of the bottom half of the log standings to an impressive fourth spot, while a top three finish, which would seal a continental qualification, couldn’t be more possible. However, Pirates have made it clear that they are not punching above their weight, banking on taking every game as it comes and with hope that they can return to the continent via a top three finishing spot or winning the Nedbank Cup.

The South African premier club knockout competition gets underway on Wednesday when the Chilli Boys host defending champions TS Galaxy at the World Cup venue in Port Elizabeth.

Pirates, meanwhile, begin their quest to end their five-year trophy drought via the Nedbank Cup with a home fixture in the last-32 as they’ll welcome neighbours Bidvest Wits to Soweto on February 8 with nothing less than progression to the next round of the competition in mind.

While there’s no doubt that three points for either side could be invaluable heading into the last domestic competition of the season, it’s the small margins that could very well decide tomorrow’s league match, especially with how the two teams have played in recent weeks.

The Buccaneers head to the Eastern Cape full of confidence, especially after the team scored 13 goals in the last six matches, thanks to an eight-goal contribution by the league’s top goal scorer Gabadinho Mhango.

But after the Malawian-born striker failed to find the back of the net in his team’s 1-0 win over AmaZulu last weekend, he’d be hoping to get the better of goalkeeper Veli Mothwa, who’s conceded four goals in the last two matches.

Sure, that might be seen as poor defensive organisation from Norman Mapeza’s men but those informed will tell you how the Chilli Boys enjoyed a six-game unbeaten run in October, which included three clean sheets.

And, while Chippa have taken their foot off the pedal defensively in their recent matches, Pirates’ defensive issues have been their biggest blemish over the past two seasons - and that’s why they lost out of the Premiership title in the penultimate round last term.

Those issues have persisted under Zinnbauer after his team conceded four goals in four of the six matches.

What else hasn’t made life easy for the German is his team’s tendency to relax in the second half.

