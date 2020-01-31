This encounter will pit two teams that have been on the different sides of the form book in recent weeks - Pirates having won their last three matches at Orlando Stadium, while Chippa have only managed two draws and a loss in the same games.
However, having bagged 16 points from a possible 18 in the last six matches since the arrival of coach Josef Zinnbauer late last year, these are the matches that will test the Buccaneers’ growth and maturity.
Zinnbauer’s tenure has seen the Sea Robbers’ ship sail out the troubled waters of the bottom half of the log standings to an impressive fourth spot, while a top three finish, which would seal a continental qualification, couldn’t be more possible.
However, Pirates have made it clear that they are not punching above their weight, banking on taking every game as it comes and with hope that they can return to the continent via a top three finishing spot or winning the Nedbank Cup.