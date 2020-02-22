PIETERMARITZBURG – In-form Maritzburg United midfield maestro, Keagan Buchanan, is over his injury problems and is back to his best for the Team of Choice in the middle of the park.
Buchanan is showing why Kaizer Chiefs captured his signature few years ago, with his displays of fluid movements off the ball, deft touches and supreme skills.
The 29-year-old is now born again. Some in the football fraternity are even suggesting that it is not long before he breaks into the Bafana Bafana set-up but Buchanan doesn’t want to think that far ahead.
“Every player obviously wants to play for the national team but for me my first goal is to stay on the field. I’m happy that I’m able to train and play. I’m happy that I’m able to contribute.
"With regards to Bafana, I won’t say it is on my mind. It is all up to the coach to make the call. I obviously do aspire to play for the national team. Only the coach (Molefi Ntseki) can know if I can contribute to the team. I want to stay consistent and if you are consistent, you will get rewarded. I’m just focusing on the team. Anything else that comes my way will be the cherry on the top. I know coach Molefi, I’ve worked with him at Celtic," Buchanan answered when quizzed about his desire to wear the national colours.