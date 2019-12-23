Two weeks ago, Zinnbauer was announced as the new Pirates’ coach, replacing Micho Sredojevic, who resigned early in August to join Egyptian giants Zamalek
For the last four-and-a-half months Rhulani Mokwena held over the reins on an interim basis, steering the Sea Robbers’ ship into troubled waters, collecting only 14 points in 11 matches.
That return wasn’t enough to convince the Pirates board to give Mokwena, 34, the post on a permanent basis, or even until the end of the season, as they turned their focus to Germany to get Zinnbauer.
The 49-year-old’s appointment was met with bemusement by The Ghost, who were unsatisfied with his credentials.