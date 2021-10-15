Business as usual for Kaizer Chiefs but ’knife closer to Stuart Baxter’s throat’

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says it will be business as usual tomorrow when they host Gavin Hunt’s Chippa United in the Premiership – “except that the knife will be closer to the throat”. Baxter also said that Hunt would not have an adverse agenda on his return to FNB Stadium, where last season he guided the fortunes of Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs youngster attracting interest from the Spanish La Liga – report Baxter said that both he and Hunt would be under pressure, but that has become the daily lot of professional coaches. “Hunt’s position as a former Chiefs coach will not influence the contest,” said Baxter. “It is business as usual, except that the knife will be closer to the throat.”

Baxter used the knife reference to illustrate that coaches are under daily pressure to retain their jobs. He said he was the only Amakhosi coach to win a trophy in the last six years. ALSO READ: Bad news for Kaizer Chiefs as they lose Samir Nurkovic to injury for two months

“Every day, coaches are under pressure – that is the nature of the job,” he said. “I am the only coach who has won anything at Chiefs in the last six years, and you (a journalist) ask if my job is on the line. Every coach is threatened every day.” Chippa coach Hunt also played down the pressure element, saying it is not something that affects him after many years of coaching.

“No, I don’t feel any pressure on my side,” said Hunt. “If you have coached for as many games as I have been involved in, you don’t see it as a matter of pressure. “Chippa will go out and do their best. We have let ourselves down in recent games.

“We will have another go on Saturday and take our chances.” Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Chippa United

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 16 October 2021

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞17h30

📺SuperSport PSL 202

📢No supporters are allowed inside or just outside the stadium #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/XxUrIAKiJg — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 13, 2021

Baxter reported that all the international players were at training yesterday, and he sensed the Bafana Bafana players were in high spirits. “We had all the players back from the international break, and we were able to have an intense session this morning,” said Baxter. “The lads from Bafana are in good spirits and are okay. The other lads from the national teams came back fully fit.

“During the international break, we worked hard with a reduced squad.” There are still a few Chiefs players on the injury list. “Lebo (Manyama) has broken down again and unfortunately we have had to pull him from training,” said Baxter

“(Leonardo) Castro is working hard on returning to full fitness. (Dumsani) Zuma has started running and looking to get back. Siya (Ngezana) is not ready to play, and it is too soon to say when Samir (Nurkovic) will return after his operation.” The matter of the goalkeeping position has been a source of hot debate among Chiefs fans, especially as it involves their favourite son, veteran Itumeleng Khune. For now, it looks like Nigerian Daniel Akpeyi is the favoured shotstopper.

“We have settled a little bit, not on giving the number one to Daniel, but allowing him after a couple of good performances to throw down the marker and a challenge,” said Baxter

“He is experienced and now we probably need experience. He has been playing well and he has done well for his national team. “It is not that he has taken the No 1 shirt, but I feel there is no real reason to be rotating at this moment.” Both Chiefs and Chippa are languishing near the bottom of the Premiership standings in 12th and 13th places respectively.