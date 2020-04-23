Business of football feeling the squeeze

DURBAN – Like other businesses across the globe, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is also feeling the economic pinch brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, the league is considering various options to balance their books in these trying times. PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has stated that they are aware that their sponsors are affected and therefore the business of football will also feel the same impact. “We are also part of the economy. Football is in fact one of the major employers in our economy. The problems that our stakeholders are faced with are the same that we have. If the production comes to a stop, the business is not moving - there is no income,” said Khoza. “Companies are doing all they can to save jobs but that can only be done to a certain point. There are relief measures that are being considered. As football administrators, we will have to come up with ways of containing the situation.”

Khoza did not go into details of what the PSL will be doing to keep the fires burning.

“By month end, we will know how the relief is going in terms of understanding (our situation). Everyone is at a standstill. There’s no financial injection. There’s no-one who is operating or producing anything. Income is a problem and we appreciate the support until now, but we will know by month end at our meeting as to how some relief measures will work,” he said.

“If you don’t have the stock in the shop, how do you expect to generate income? These are the challenges and that’s why we are dealing with the situation in a sensitive way because it has big repercussions if it is not handled with sensitivity. We can’t impose conditions. Our business model is also sensitive. There are things that you can’t just talk about.

“You get a salary when you’ve worked; when you don’t work then that’s where the complications start. That’s why we have to keep the activities rolling to make sure that there’s relevance in the PSL in terms of making sure that our business model is not affected,” Khoza said.

Some clubs are struggling to pay their players and if the situation remains, it looks likely that PSL clubs will have to consider new measures to contain costs.

The PSL is still optimistic of finishing the season on the field.

“We are engaging our stakeholders, we are keeping them up to date in terms of what we’ve done. They’ve been very responsive in terms of information-sharing. We are informing them about every step of the way,” Khoza explained.

The board of governors is set to meet next week to map the way forward about the remaining league fixtures.

“We are considering all options. Fortunately we will know by the end of the month where to next,” Khoza elaborated. If the PSL action does resume, it is likely that the games will be played behind closed doors.





