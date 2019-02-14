Bruce Bvuma started for Kaizer Chiefs in a league game against Bloemfontein Celtic in August, which ended as a 2-2 draw. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

He’s played in just one first team match this season, but now Bruce Bvuma will be thrust into the Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper hot seat in Sunday’s Nedbank Cup clash against The Magic FC in Port Elizabeth. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp’s hand has been forced by the unavailability of new signing Daniel Akpeyi, who is cup-tied after featuring for his former club Chippa United earlier in the competition.

That will see 23-year-old Bvuma in goal, with Itumeleng Khune out for the season due to injury, while Virgil Vries is set to be on the bench, following his troubles earlier in the campaign.

Bvuma started for the Amakhosi in a league game against Bloemfontein Celtic in August, which ended as a 2-2 draw.

With a whole host of stars who won’t be running out at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday (3pm), such as Khune, Lebogang Manyama and Mulomowandau Mathoho, coach Middendorp is understandably wary of The Magic FC.

Former Bafana striker George Dearnaley is the director of football at the Cape-based ABC Motsepe League club, while other ex-pros such as David Kannemeyer and Zane Alexander are also part of the technical team.

“As I said before our last Nedbank Cup game against Tornado FC, there’s nothing new about going to Magic FC,” Middendorp told the Chiefs website on Thursday.

“They play in the ABC Motsepe League, but we are not going to take it easy – far from it.

“We observed Magic FC last weekend. We are going to play our best XI in Port Elizabeth. We had our scouts watch their game.

“We have information about their structure and way of playing. We will be well prepared to win the match. We aren’t going there relaxed. Above all, it’s about our own ideas and strategy.”

Letlotlo and Ngezana during the Tuesday morning training session #HailTheChief pic.twitter.com/LlWupfecR2 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) February 12, 2019

Middendorp added that striker Ryan Moon will be involved against Magic FC, and urged his team to hold on to possession.

“It’s difficult for Moon because he had a great time last season and getting a call-up for Bafana Bafana. I promoted him while we were together at Maritzburg United,” the German mentor said.

“His situation is similar to that of Dumsani Zuma. They have both potential, but lack of enough training sessions has contributed to him falling behind in the selection order.

“He is a talented and qualified young player who’s working hard to get his chance. He will definitely be in the squad this weekend.

“We like to build up our play from the back. We have had a chance to practice our tactics during the training sessions we’ve held recently. I’m happy with the preparation.”

#NedbankCup Last 16 Press Conference with Kaizer Chiefs Coach Ernst Middendorp https://t.co/l2SR3GGQSP — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 14, 2019

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook