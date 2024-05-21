Caf Champions League qualification will define season for Orlando Pirates

Qualifying for the Caf Champions League will define the success of the season for Orlando Pirates, according to coach Jose Riveiro. With Mamelodi Sundowns untouchable at the top of the table as they romped to a seventh DStv Premiership title in a row, the battle for second was the main objective for the top teams in the league.

Those top teams have been whittled down to two — Pirates and Stellenbosch FC. With one match left to play before the curtain is drawn on the league this weekend, Stellenbosch are second on 50 points with Pirates one behind in third on 49.

✅ Carling Cup runners-up

✅ Top eight spot guaranteed

✅ Wins against Chiefs, Pirates and SuperSport



TS Galaxy have been a marvel to watch and have impressed immensely this season.



Vuyo Mere shares insight on the man behind the team - Sead Ramovic 👇#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/RgBQZ0WFLM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 20, 2024 Second place non-negotiable Neither Stellenbosch or Pirates can finish worse than third as TS Galaxy are in fourth on 43 points. Though the third-placed team will qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup, that will be no consolation for Riveiro.

“We all need to run the extra mile, players and coaches need to make sure that Pirates finish the season at least in second place because we obviously can’t finish in first place,” said Riveiro. “But anything less than that (finishing second), it won’t be a good season for us.” Despite a busy schedule, Riveiro said that would not be used as an excuse if Pirates fail to bag second place.

“You can’t blame fatigue when playing these kinds of games. We are playing for the big objective, to get Orlando Pirates into the Caf Champions League for next season,” Riveiro told media after the game in Mbombela. “Fatigue, that’s no excuse. On Saturday, Pirates host SuperSport United while Stellenbosch are at away to Richards Bay.