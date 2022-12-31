Cape Town — With Kaizer Chiefs showing encouraging improvement before the FIFA-enforced break in October, the return of Burundi international Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana could offer a significant boost to the team's patchy attack. Bimenyimana has returned from injury and will hit the ground running in the DStv Premiership clash against Golden Arrows at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban, on Saturday afternoon (start 3.30pm).

His timely arrival comes at a time when Chiefs are looking to stay in touch with the Premiership frontrunners. Chiefs finished the first half of the season strongly and suffered only one reverse in their last five matches. The team currently lie fourth on the table with 21 points from 13 matches and five points ahead of eighth-placed Arrows.

Bimenyimana was a sensation when he arrived at Chiefs in August. He scored six goals in six appearances before a thigh injury sidelined him in October. He uses his physical presence to good effect and will prove a handful for the Arrows' defence. His positioning in the opposition's goalmouth can force the opposition's defence to lose its shape and he has an excellent first touch which can surprise his markers. Chiefs will probably use him as an old-fashioned No 9 and can be relied on to hold on to possession while players around him move into promising scoring positions.

He could be good for striker Ashley du Preez who has yet to play to his full potential since joining Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC. If he strikes up an understanding with Bimenyimana there will be chances for one-twos and to run on to defence-splitting through balls. Du Preez's confidence has been lacking in the final third and he's found the back of the net just twice in 10 league outings. However, he has been working on his finishing during the break to hone his skills for the second half of the campaign. Arrows too have their dangermen in Pule Mmodi and Velemseni Ndwandwe.

The attacking midfielder Mmodi has played a leading role for Arrows this season. He has scored four goals including the matchwinners against AmaZulu and Chippa United. He has also been handy by providing assists in his 13 appearances. Mmodi has already equalled his tally of last term and is two goals shy of recording his best haul in a season. Ndwandwe, the speedy winger, has been another regular feature in the side this season. He leads the way most the most assists for the team this season. Ndwandwe got off the mark with the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Marumo Gallants on August 13 and will be hoping to have a bigger impact in front of goal for Arrows in 2023. There seems to be no shortage of confidence at the KZN club ahead of the match. At the team's media day this week, Arrows captain Thabani Zuke said they are optimistic of landing another league double over Chiefs this season, starting with a win on Saturday.

Last season Arrows defeated Chiefs twice in league matches. "Even on Saturday, we will do it again," Zuke told the media. "And we’ll beat them again in February when we play them again. "If you beat Chiefs, you have that confidence. We need points now because we are almost entering the second round of the season, and that is where things get harder.

"If we can beat Chiefs, come January, we have SuperSport United and other games. It will give us that confidence." Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi will be looking for his team to be solid in defence. “We’ve been suffering from conceding silly goals,” said Vilakazi. “In all the games that we’ve played we’ve always been dominating but possession doesn’t win you games.

“You need to score, and you need to make sure that you are strong defensively. You need to have a proper structure so that the opposition cannot have the leeway of attacking our team.” Meanwhile, Premiership rookies Richards Bay host Moroka Swallows at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, Durban, on Saturday (3.30pm kick-off) Following promotion last season, Richards Bay have been very impressive in the 2022/23 Premier Division campaign. The home team have lost just two of their opening 13 matches.

Swallows are lingering just above the bottom two as they look set for another long and hard battle against relegation. Richards Bay should win this one, given the form of the two sides, especially with their home advantage. In a 5.30pm clash, Sekhukhune United will host AmaZulu at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Sekhukhune go into the match on the back of a 1-1 draw away to TS Galaxy. They have won just one of their last 10 matches and are sitting second from bottom and in the relegation playoff place.