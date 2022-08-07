Calm approach comes naturally, says Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro

The Spaniard could be seen cutting a composed figure as his team opened their Premiership campaign with a 1-0 win over Soweto rivals Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“It’s how I am as a person. I am not a different person when I am coaching or in my personal life. It can be difficult to communicate with players in an atmosphere such as this. It won’t help the players to see a coach getting nervous during the game. The communication is fluid and we try to support the players, while also giving them solutions. There is no point in shouting. I have my emotions and can be expressive, but I will be concentrated as it will help me to be more useful to my players,” said Riveiro.

Bienvenu Eva Nga scored on his league debut for Pirates and the goal from the Cameroonian ended up deciding the game. Riveiro’s appointment was largely met with surprise from the South African football fraternity. The Spaniard was an unknown figure in SA prior to his arrival at Pirates and had also spent the bulk of his coaching career in Finland, a nation which is hardly associated with football excellence. He has however promised that he will try to deliver an entertaining brand of football with the Sea Robbers.