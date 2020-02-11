JOHANNESBURG – Wits’ poor performance in the Caf Confederation Cup will put them in a good place in the fight for the PSL title. That’s the view of Wits coach Gavin Hunt who praised the Confederation Cup for toughening up the Clever Boys.
Wits reached the group stage of a continental competition for the first time in the club’s history this season. They fared poorly, finishing bottom of their group with no wins and just three goals from six matches.
But they gained invaluable experience during that process in a campaign that saw them grouped with Guinea’s Horoya, Al-Nasr of Libya and Mali’s Djoliba. That experience came in handy in an emotional and entertaining Nedbank Cup clash with Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Wits took a 2-0 lead, trailed 3-2 at one stage, equalised on the last minute of optional time in extra time, before winning the encounter on penalties. There were casualties during the match, with Wits assistant coach Paul Johnstone and midfielder Elias Pelembe being sent off.
“You are never going to get a love affair between Pirates and Wits, and there is always going to be spices in the game as it should be,” Hunt said. “But I think that it gets created by other situations. We stuck at it. Like I said after the game, Caf does that to you. In Caf, if you tackle below waist high there’s no foul.
In South Africa, you know the story. It’s a different game here. What we went through the last couple of months, nobody saw those games, but my friend, we suffered. We suffered, but I think that we will gain a lot in the long run because it brings a lot of togetherness in the team and builds a lot of character. It showed today (Sunday). We were down to 10 men, last year we played here with nine men and we won. We could have finished with nine or eight here, it goes like that.”