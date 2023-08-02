Can Cape Town Spurs and their veterans keep up with neighbours?

The conclusion of last season has set the upcoming 2023/24 campaign up quite nicely with the DStv Premiership set to be really competitive. All three trophies remained in Gauteng with Mamelodi Sundowns clinching the league once more and Orlando Pirates taking the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles to Soweto. Clubs around the country have been working tirelessly to ready themselves for the new season with new faces joining the top flight from various provinces.

The constantly progressing Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City will welcome the return of fellow Western Cape giant Cape Town Spurs (formerly Ajax Cape Town) to the top flight. The Urban Warriors have overcome several off-field disputes, management clashes and the daunting test of second-tier football to reclaim their spot amongst the elite. Spurs have made decent strides in trying to ensure they don't get blown away by the high demands of the DStv Premiership with smart recruitment. The arrival of midfield general Keegan Buchanan will offer coach Shaun Bartlett a much-needed injection of experience in the core of the team and he will look to work hand-in-hand with veterans Clayton Daniels and Micheal Morton.

For City, a fourth-place finish last time out concluded a fairly satisfactory campaign for Citizens, who will have a return to continental football on their agenda. The club have somehow managed to wave away interest in key marksman Khanyisa Mayo which will provide a huge boost in their quest to fly high in all competitions. Mayo was the league’s joint top-scorer in the last campaign, a feat he will aim to repeat or better as he furthers his development under coach Eric Tinkler. The 24-year-old will also be expected to be boosted by the arrival of Angolan international striker Jo Paciencia.