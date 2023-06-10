Can Casric Stars beat Maritzburg United and send Cape Town Spurs to the top flight?

Cape Town — Two months ago, Mamelodi Sundowns were crowned DStv Premiership champions for the sixth successive time without kicking a ball after SuperSport United were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United. The outcome of this match meant that Sundowns were in an unassailable position, and therefore the championship was decided.

If by some miracle, the winless Casric Stars defeat Maritzburg United at the Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday, Cape Town Spurs will be promoted to the Premiership without kicking a ball (kick-off is at 3pm). Casric Stars have lost all their matches since the start of the PSL promotion/relegation three-team mini-league. Regardless of Saturday's result, Stars will be returning to the National First Division (NFD). Maritzburg, the Premiership outfit, have lost once in two outings, and their hopes of promotion are hanging by a thread. They need to defeat Casric Stars on Saturday, and they need to defeat Spurs next Wednesday. If they draw one match, they will be relegated and Spurs will be promoted.

It may not be too far-fetched to expect Casric Stars to defeat Maritzburg because strange things have happened in these play-offs. Stars played out of their skins against Spurs a few days ago when they had nothing to gain. There is also the contentious matter of dubious red cards in play-off games, and match officials will be under the microscope. Stars could again play out of their skins, and that will pose a problem for Maritzburg, who will deal with 'must-win' pressure.

Stars, who are known as 'The Believers', feel they owe it to their supporters to end their play-off campaign on a high on Saturday. “I am a very spiritual person, so I offer my apologies to our supporters. I know they deserve something," said Stars coach Bucs Mthombeni, "Someone was giving the stats that if we came here and we won, it was going to boost us. But as a Christian, it only takes a man to apologise.

"Let’s support the team again next season. We will build from these games for next season. We have gained a lot of experience. “In the playoffs, you can’t drop points in your first game. If you get one point or three out of your first game, it boosts your morale." By the sound of things, 'The Believers' will press hard for a win against Maritzburg. They will be strengthened by the return of veteran goalkeeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku, who missed Casric's 2-0 defeat to Maritzburg in May due to personal reasons.

Fadlu Davids, the coach of Maritzburg, says his team will fight to the end. “I don’t want us to give up, we’re going to fight," said Davids. "We’re going to get the three points against Casric, and then we will get the three points in the next game (against Spurs) and we’ll survive. "Casric Stars are not going to be easy. They're a team that's got nothing to lose. They have a bit of freedom and less pressure to express themselves. We can't go into the game thinking they're just going to pitch up, we know it's going to be a very difficult game," he said.