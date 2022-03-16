Can Chippa United stop in-form Marumo Gallants?

Durban - Chippa United are still far from safe in terms of relegation, but there is no doubt that their performances have improved in recent weeks under coach Kurt Lentjies. The Chilli Boys head into their Premiership game against Marumo Gallants on the back of a scrappy 2-1 away win over Golden Arrows.

They did lose 3-2 against Gallants three weeks ago, but it is a game that the Eastern Cape side could have won had they had more luck and composure on their side. ALSO READ: Sekhukhune vs Maritzburg will influence relegation and top eight battle After leading for much of the game, they eventually were downed after conceding twice in the last 10 minutes of the game, with Ndbayithethwa Ndlondlo and Joseph Malongoane doing the damage.

Chippa are up against a very confident Gallants side. Dan Malesela’s team are on a high, having won their last five games in all competitions. They most recently eliminated Orlando Pirates from the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup after prevailing 5-4 on penalties. Gallants are without a defeat in 2022. The last time that they lost a game was when Pirates beat them 2-1 in a league clash in late December. ALSO READ: Williams believes SuperSport could have advantage against Orlando Pirates

Meanwhile, the game between Sekhukhune United and Maritzburg United at Ellis Park in Johannesburg is also likely to have a bearing on the outcome of the relegation scrap and top eight battle this season. After a strong start to their first season in the top-flight, Sekhukhune appear to have been figured out as they have lost three out of their last four league games, dropping out of the top eight in the process. However, given the erratic nature of the season, a win for Sekhukhune will probably put them back into the top eight. A run of wins between now and the end of the season can also see them still secure a strong top eight finish.

Maritzburg head into the game on the back of a surprise 2-1 win over Sundowns. By beating Sundowns, Ernst Middendorp’s side became only the second side to do so in all competitions this season after their Kwa-Zulu Natal rivals AmaZulu beat Masandawana in a league encounter back in December. @EshlinV