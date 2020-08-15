Can Kaizer Chiefs rise and shine against Polokwane City?

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs have seemingly hit a speed hump that has taken a sting out of their game which saw them take off like a fighter jet at the beginning of the season. Their confidence began to show a dent before the season was paused due to the coronavirus. And when they conceded the last minute equaliser by Bidvest Wits in their first match of the league resumption, there was a feeling that the Glamour Boys are losing their killer instinct when it matters. It may be too early to panic for Ernst Middendorp and his men though. But they will need plenty of balls to fend off the challenge from league champions Mamelodi Sundowns who are second on the log behind them. Today they battle against bogey team Polokwane City. Chiefs haven’t defeated Rise and Shine in two years. Amakhosi lost their last two matches against Polokwane. So, the match against Polokwane (at Loftus Stadium, 3.30pm) comes at a tricky moment for Middendorp as a draw may erode his title aspirations.

Their recent record won’t sit well with the club’s technical staff. Amakhosi have only registered one victory in their last four matches while suffering two defeats and one stalemate. And Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will be aware of this and sniffing an opening.

If they want to end their trophy drought and remain at the top they will have to register a win today.

Eyes will not only be on top of the table. The relegation battle is also intriguing.

Polokwane are not off the hook. They are three points ahead of bottom-placed Black Leopards.

They are tied with AmaZulu and Baroka on the same number of points.

As much as Amakhosi are desperate for points, so are Polokwane. This will not make it easy for Chiefs.

Polokwane’s relegation rivals, Usuthu and Baroka, have a date at 1.30pm at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Fireworks are expected in this contest as the two sides are fighting to climb out of the sticky basement.

A victory will be monumental for both sides. Today’s match will present coaches Dylan Kerr and Ayanda Dlamini with the opportunity to forge a run that can save their jobs. It is make or break for these two teams.

In another fixture, Orlando Pirates’ ambition to campaign in continental competitions next season is still within reach. But they have to beat Wits today at 6pm to enhance that possibility.

The Buccaneers dropped two points on Tuesday against Sundowns.

Wits have played two intense games in seven days. They were bundled out of the Nedbank Cup by Sundowns before sharing the spoils with Amakhosi on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Cape Town City brushed aside Chippa United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

Kermit Erasmus scored the winner for the Citizens - his 10th in the league this season.

