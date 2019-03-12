The departure of Lebohang Maboe has been hugely felt at Maritzburg United, and now he will be out to hurt the team that launched his career in top-flight football for Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

DURBAN – Mamelodi Sundowns have been blowing hot and cold in the past few weeks, but tonight have a chance to reclaim the summit of the PSL standings. The Brazilians will lock horns against bottom-of-the-table Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium at 7.30pm.

Sundowns have struggled for consistency in the league since the start of 2019, dropping crucial points unnecessarily.

The Brazilians recently lost to Cape Town City, and played out to a stalemate with Bloemfontein Celtic.

The Pretoria-based side have managed just two wins in the past seven games, losing two and drawing three.

Sundowns boss Pitso ‘Jingles’ Mosimane knows how vital it is to collect points at this stage of the season.

The team are level with Orlando Pirates on 40 points, but are second on goal difference. However, Sundowns will top the log with a victory or draw tonight in Pietermaritzburg.

It won’t be easy though against a struggling Maritzburg side languishing at the bottom of the table.

Maritzburg are rejuvenated under the regime of Eric Tinkler, and haven’t lost at home since he took over the reins from Muhsin Ertugral in January.

They beat Polokwane City and AmaZulu at home, netting five goals, while conceding two.

Sundowns will have to fight gallantly to beat United as last season, they really struggled in Maritzburg.

They shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Harry Gwala, and also succumbed to a 3-1 defeat in the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns haven’t tasted victory at Harry Gwala since 2016, and will be out to end that hoodoo.

Lebohang Maboe has been in a rich vein of form for Sundowns. He signed at the start of the season from United, and was an imperial figure in the Maritzburg side that finished fourth on the log and reached the Nedbank Cup final.

His departure has been hugely felt, and now he will be out to hurt the team that launched his career in top-flight football.

8 Goals 6 Assists in all competitions!🔥👆 Will Maritzburg be able to contain this Man tonight?!?👆👀#Sundowns #ForeverYellow pic.twitter.com/ayiI7kSlOd — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 12, 2019





The Mercury

Like IOL Sport on Facebook