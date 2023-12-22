Can Mamelodi Sundowns emulate Arsenal’s ‘Invicibles’?

It’s a little too early in the season to start thinking about the ‘I’ word. But it can’t be helped, can it? Not when Mamelodi Sundowns are looking as dominant as they are in the DStv Premiership season.

Boasting a 100% record after 11 league matches, there’s every reason to believe they can complete the first half of the 30-match campaign with 15 wins. And given just how much of a scholar of the game he is, bet on Rulani Mokwena to already be aware that this season marks the 20th anniversary of ‘The Invincibles’ – that Arsenal team which won the English Premier League title without losing a match in 38 outings. Sundowns need only do that in 30, which is not too much to ask for a team that have so dominated the domestic league that the question asked each season is not who will be crowned champions, but rather if any teams have it in them to stop the Brazilians.

None of their rivals have stepped up to the plate in the past six seasons, and so far there isn’t any team that looks capable of it in the current campaign. Fresh from a significant 1-0 victory at Pyramids FC in the Champions League, Sundowns travel to Cape Town City on Sunday (3.30pm kick-off) looking for win number 12, which they should have little problem chalking up. Take nothing away from Eric Tinkler’s men, because the Citizens are a useful side, as evidenced by their fourth place with 25 points from 14 matches.

Before they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC in their last match, City were on a six-game winning spree that had some beginning to think of them as a team that could put some fear into Sundowns. And that could still be as Tinkler is renowned for getting his teams to mix it with the big boys. Yet such is the mean machine that Mokwena is turning Sundowns into that all signs point to the Brazilians bringing back the three points from the Mother City.

And it is unlikely to matter which starting XI Masandawana go with, the quality at Sundowns being such that any team that gets put out is capable of delivering a master-class against any opposition. Speaking after their victory over Pyramids, Mokwena described his delight that they are going into the festive season and Africa Cup of Nations-induced recess from the Champions League joint top of the group table with TP Mazembe. He is also pleased about having delivered the inaugural African Football League title to Chloorkop, and loves it that they head the standings in the domestic league.

And how he would want things to stay just as they are, even after the next three league matches. After Sunday’s trip to City, Sundowns will host Moroka Swallows at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday and then be at home again for their final match of the year against Polokwane City on December 30.