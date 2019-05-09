Coach Eric Tinkler will hope that Maritzburg United can continue their winning streak, having won back-to-back matches for the first time this season. Photo: BackpagePix

DURBAN – Will lightning strike twice for the relegation-threatened Maritzburg United side? The Team of Choice are at the bottom of the Premiership table with 26 points after 29 games.

They will travel to Polokwane to face Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium in a crucial league showdown on Saturday at 3pm.

It is not the first time the Team of Choice find themselves in this situation.

Maritzburg United escaped relegation on the last day of the league two seasons ago under the tutelage of Ernst Middendorp.

That season they travelled to North West to face Jomo Cosmos. They needed to win that game to keep their Premiership status.

Maritzburg showed guts, character and courage on that day as they came from behind to beat Cosmos and avoided relegation. It was jubilation for the team.

The Team of Choice will be looking to replicate the same performance they displayed against Cosmos when they lock horns with Baroka.

At the moment they are brimming with confidence, having won back-to-back matches for the first time this season.

They defeated Black Leopards away from home recently, and dispatched SuperSport United last week at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

They are on the roll, which gives them every reason to believe that they can escape relegation.

The match against Baroka won’t be easy, though, because the Polokwane team are also fighting for their lives.

Other teams which are also fighting the relegation are Chippa United, Black Leopards and Free State Stars.

All coach Eric Tinkler’s Maritzburg need to do is to emerge as victors on Saturday, and other matters will take care of themselves.





