Can Orlando Pirates get a win over Golden Arrows to ease the pressure on Jose Riveiro?

Johannesburg - Jose Riveiro is skating on thin ice after Orlando Pirates’ failure to win in the last four matches, and that is why they will have beat Golden Arrows tonight. Pirates seemed to be high on confidence after the international break as they went toe to toe with Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals.

But they have since failed to build on from that 0-0 draw, with Pirates enduring two draws and one loss in their last three Premiership matches. To make things worse, they have also been poor in the final third, having fired blanks in those matches – a feat that has put a strain on the Spanish coach. “It’s frustrating for everyone. The players want to score and celebrate goals with the fans,” Riveiro said after their 1-1 draw with AmaZulu on Friday.

Pirates are not frustrated by a lack of trying though. The players are still enjoying themselves on the pitch and also heeding to the instructions of the coaches. “We are using the word frustrated, even myself sometimes, too easily. “Being frustrated is to be dominated, and not enjoying the game,” Riveiro said.

“But the players are enjoying themselves. They know what we are missing. They get info before and after the game, they are doing things very well. “We try to finish every game with the feeling that we deserve to win. I think against AmaZulu we deserved the three points – and the players know that.” The goal that Pirates got against AmaZulu on Friday was a gift, as it was an own goal from goalkeeper

Veli Mothwa who was the man of the match. Mothwa was so good on Friday that he also saved Nkosinathi Sibisi’s penalty, adding to the Buccaneers’ misfortunes in front of goal. But Pirates cannot afford to focus on the past.

Instead, they will have to find scoring solutions away to Arrows at Princes Magogo Stadium. Amid Pirates’ struggles, some of “the Ghost” have called for the return of Ntsako Makhubela into the team set-up, following his omission since the start of the season. They believe the midfielder's return against Arrows could work given that he knows the club like the back of his hand. But could that work for Riveiro?

“On Neverdie (Makhubela), we can only take 20 players for the matchday squad. “Eleven will be in the starting line up, and we can make only five substitutions,” he said. “That’s the math. So, I can’t take everyone into the list.

“I try to take the ones we think and feel are going to help us and win games. I’ve been saying that.” A win from tonight’s match will not only allow Pirates to close the gap between themselves and log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but it will also serve as a warm-up for that Cup semi. On Saturday, Pirates will visit Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final second leg in Polokwane, with a slight advantage after that draw in Orlando.