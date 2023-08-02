The announcement of the name Moroka Swallows again taking flight in the top-tier of South African has evoked great hope for some of the older football followers. The Dube Birds of Soweto were once held in high prestige alongside Orlando Pirates, before ‘the new boys on the block’ Kaizer Chiefs came into the picture.

Swallows are one of the oldest clubs in the South African top flight, having been established in 1947, but their spotlight has been snatched by their two neighbours. Swallows were relegated from the top flight in the 2014/15 season and had seemingly dipped into non-existence but now under the leadership of Panyaza Lesufi and chairman David Mogashoa, appear revived. The duo have been in the frontline of the rebirth of Swallows, playing key roles in the luring of some of the biggest names in domestic football to the Birds’ nest.

The signing of Steve Kompela as head coach, as well as Andile Jali - both from Mamelodi Sundowns - raises questions of whether the Dube Birds are ready to challenge Chiefs and Pirates in the upcoming season. Swallows have a host of trophies in their cabinet, including a league title in 1965, four Nedbank Cup titles and an MTN title won nine years ago. Their closest target would be the Glamour Boys, who they finished just four points behind last term. Swallows booked their spot in the MTN8 on the final day last season and will target a higher finish this season.

Chiefs, like many would expect, head into the new season under huge pressure, having flattered to deceive in the previous campaign with a fifth-place finish. The new man at the helm, Molefi Ntseki, expressed optimism ahead of the new Premiership season, revealing he felt his side were on a positive trajectory. Currently the best suited to possibly dethrone Mamelodi Sundowns are Pirates and they are probably a couple of levels too far ahead for Swallows at the moment.