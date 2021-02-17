Cape clubs land the best buys in transfer window

CAPE TOWN - The activity was fairly subdued in the run-up to Monday's transfer deadline, but on reflection, the two Cape Premiership clubs may have landed the best buys of the now-closed PSL mid-season transfer window. Cape Town City signed attacking midfielder 27-year-old Abdul Jeleel Ajagun who has previously played for clubs in Cyprus, Greece, the Netherlands and Belgium, where he last plied his trade for Belgium First Division side KV Kortrijk. Ajagun is a former Nigeria Under20 captain and represented his country at the U20 World Cup. Further down the N1 highway in Cape Town, City's neighbours Stellenbosch FC have brought Nigerian youth international Ibraheem Jabaar into their ranks. The 18-year-old Jabaar is a former Nigerian U17 player. The leftfooted striker represented his country at the U17 World Cup as well as the U17 Africa Cup of Nations. ALSO READ: Jan Olde Riekerink to shore-up Cape Town City’s leaky defence

Maritzburg United was one of the more active clubs on deadline day, with new acquisitions on the international and local fronts.

Defender Dusan Stevic was signed from Serbian Super League side FK Napredak Krusevac. The Serbian right back who has previous playing experience in Greece and Macedonia was signed by coach Ernst Middendorp. While at Chiefs two years ago, Middendorp recruited Samir Nurkovic also from Serbia and the signing proved a masterstroke.

South African youth international Keletso Sifama has joined Maritzburg from Chiefs. The striker has had limited playing time at Chiefs who have agreed to a loan deal until the end of the season.

Recently, the German-born Middendorp snapped up goalkeeper Marcelo Engelhardt from his native country. Engelhardt was playing for Eintracht Braunschweig, a 2. Bundesliga club.

Surprisingly, Maritzburg have released experienced midfielder Keagan Buchanan who is a now a free agent. TS Galaxy have shown interest in Buchanan, but they have yet to make a move.

Maritzburg also released defender Pogiso Sanoka and he was recruited by Premiership newcomers TS Galaxy hours ahead of the deadline.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa

Sangweni was signed by Chippa United. Sangweni is equally at home in defence.

Chippa also welcomed Athini Jodwana back to the club after he spent a season at Cape Town All Stars, the GladAfrica Championship club.

Sundowns completed a last-minute deal with GladAfrica Championship side the University of Pretoria for Kaketso Majadibodu. The defender will join AmaTuks on loan until the end of the season.

SuperSport United's attacking midfielder Oswin Appollis is another to join AmaTuks. The 19-year-old has not been a regular choice for SuperSport, who feel the player will benefit from playing regularly in the GladAfrica Championship.