Cape teams Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City soar up PSL table

STELLENBOSCH FC leaped into second place on the Dstv Premiership table with a plucky 1-0 victory over 10-man TS Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. For the second match in succession Stellies faced a team that had a player red-carded, but unlike last Saturday when they failed to take advantage of their numerical superiority against Orlando Pirates in Soweto, they made sure this time around with Ashley du Preez scoring the winner in the 55th minute.

Owen da Gama’s team were always going to face an uphill battle after losing defender Pogiso Sanoka in the seventh minute already, and had actually done well to keep the hosts scoreless until close to the hour mark. Stellies, though, were not to be denied their first victory of the season. “I am obviously very pleased with getting three points in our first game at home. As a club we haven’t won a football match for a while now, so I think it was really something we needed to do. We put in a big effort in terms of our commitment on the field. Although we played the majority of the game against 10-men it didn’t make it easier, but I do believe we controlled the majority of the match,” Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker said post-match.

"We had a chance to kill off the game with a second goal and we didn’t and that’s an area where we just have to be more ruthless and take those goals that are presented to us because by not scoring that second goal gave them hope in the last 10 minutes. Overall, I am pleased though with the performance as I thought tactically we were good, but mostly proud of the commitment of the players to work hard for each other.” Barker was particularly pleased with defensive midfielder Nathan Sinkala’s “colossal” performance, while also praising defenders Zitha Macheke and Ibraheem Jabaar. However, it was goalscorer Du Preez that was singled out after the attacker ended a barren run in front of goal.

“I am really pleased for Ashley. He had a tough end to last season, but he never stopped working. He kept chasing balls down and the goals may not be coming, but he does a big job for others to keep scoring, so it was nice for him to get on the score sheet this evening,” Barker said. Meanwhile, fellow Western Cape side Cape Town City also collected their opening win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Premiership newbies Real Kings at the Chatsworth Stadium. @ZaahierAdams