Cape Town All Stars stun Swallows to throw spanner in the playoff works

Durban — Cape Town All Stars threw a spanner in the works in the promotion-relegation playoffs when they fought back from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win against Swallows FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Cape Town born Grant Margeman broke the deadlock for Swallows with a rocket from outside the box in the 62nd minute.

The 24 year old midfielder took advantage of a tiring All Stars and surprised them with a beautifully struck effort with his weaker left foot that flew past Kyle Peters in between the posts before he could even move. All Stars midfielder, Ronaldo Maarman replied with a spectacular effort of his own when he pulled his side level in the 88th minute. The stocky youngster drove a pile driver past Jody February in goals and gave his side a chance with a few minutes to go. Disaster struck a moment later when Swallows captain Wandisile Letlabika handled a cross in the 91st minute. Ndiviwe Mdabuka stepped up and completed the home side's comeback and dented Swallows chances of retaining their status.

The Dube Birds went into this tricky test in a windy Cape winelands best placed to take a huge step towards retaining their DStv Premiership status. A win for the Soweto giants would lift them up into first place going into their final game against the University of Pretoria on the final matchday. Swallows Coach Dylan Kerr rewarded both Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Lehlogonolo Matlou with starting berths against All Stars after their impact off the bench last time out.

Igugu leKapa headed into this encounter without a chance at promotion but looking to avoid being labelled as the worst team in play-offs history with just a single point in their three games played. Veteran forward Lesvin Stoffels was granted a rare run out upfront for the home side while Peters made his way back into the starting eleven 11 and was made to justify his re-selection with Swallows a constant threat in the first half. The former Bidvest Wits goal minder made three excellent saves in the first period, but the best of the lot came halfway through the first half when he denied Matlou who fired from just outside the box.

Swallows dominated the majority of the play in the first half but missed the finishing touch in the All Stars box. A certain Mwape Musonda came on at half time in place of Kagiso Malinga to try and apply that deadly touch. The Zambian International holds a record of nine goals in 11 matches in the promotion-relegation play-offs but was guilty of missing a sitter in the 53rd minute. Saleng did incredibly well to beat his man on the left flank before flashing a ball across goal, an on-rushing Musonda connected at the near post but directed his effort up and over the bar from just three metres away.

