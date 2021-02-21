Cape Town City and 10-man Swallows share the points in the Mother City

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Ten-Man Swallows FC retained their DStv Premiership unbeaten record after they held Cape Town City to a 1-all draw at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Both goals were scored in the first half. The result means that Swallows will remain in third position and City retain their 7th place on the latest standings. Both sides looked to grab the initiative at the start with fast-paced movements deep into opposition territory. Swallows scored the opening goal in the 13th minute at a time when it seemed City would be the likelier to score first. Midfielder Kgaogelo Sekgota struck a speculative left-footed low drive from outside the City penalty area and goalkeeper Dutchman Peter Leeuwenburgh, with a despairing dive, spotted the ball too late (1-0).

City responded 10 minutes later with the equalizer from the penalty spot through striker Mduduzi Mdatsene (1-1). Swallows might have aggrieved that referee Victor Gomes didn't award them a free-kick instead.

Two minutes later, City came close to scoring again when they caught Swallows' central defence napping. However, poor options by City in the striking zone let Swallows off the hook.

City finished the first half strongly with delightful inter-passing plays around the fringes of the opposition goalmouth and the half chances that followed went begging.

Early second-half play was a duplicate of the first-half play and the game suddenly came alive when Swallows central defender Junaid Sait (Swallows) was shown a red card in the 66th minute.

Strangely in the ensuing play Swallows enjoyed the major share of possession and managed to pin City down in their half.

Meanwhile, City's neighbours Stellenbosch FC suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday.

The only goal of the match was scored 30 minutes into the first half by striker Thembisani Nevhulamba.

@Herman_Gibbs

IOL Sport