Cape Town City and AmaZulu will kick off the MTN8 competition in Athlone

Cape Town — Last season's runners-up Cape Town City and AmaZulu will kick off this season's MTN8 competition at Athlone Stadium on Saturday, August 27 (kick-off 3pm).
In years gone, when the competition was known as the Top 8, and the opening matches were usually played before the season’s opening round of league matches.
However, this pattern has changed, and the league will kick off first. After that Saturday's two matches, the opening round will conclude with two more matches the next day, August 28.
Saturday's action will conclude at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban, where hosts Royal AM will welcome Orlando Pirates, with the kick-off pencilled in for 6pm.
On the Sunday, all eyes will be on the Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands, where Stellenbosch FC take on Kaizer Chiefs (pm).
The final match of the quarter-final round will be between the two Tshwane giants, reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United, who will lock horns at the Tuks Stadium (6pm).
IOL Sport