Cape Town City and SuperSport in race to secure top-eight berth

Johannesburg - Cape Town City and SuperSport United are regulars in the MTN8, but their spots are far from being confirmed in next season’s first domestic competition as they lie sixth and seventh respectively on the log due to an inconsistent run of form. In order to qualify for the MTN8, teams have to finish in the top eight on the log. But that’s hard to achieve in the later stages of the league, given that it’s every team for themselves, while the real contenders are also separated from pretenders.

When the Citizens lost in the MTN8 final to Mamelodi Sundowns, they were tipped to carry the momentum to the league as well. After all, coach Eric Tinkler, who was with the club when it was established in 2016, was back as well. But City have stuttered in the league, winning seven games, drawing nine and losing four so far. That form was aided by the inconsistency of players. Mduduzi Mdantsane started like a house on fire, looking the part in the No. 10 jersey. ALSO READ: Chelsea draw Real Madrid in Champions League quarters

But those flames burst in patches at times. When Khanyisa Mayo arrived from Richards Bay a lot was expected from him as well. But he hasn’t done much to command a starting berth, having only racked up three goals in 16 games so far. However, after beating Sekhukhune United in their last outing, the Citizens will be eager to continue with the momentum when they host Marumo Gallants on Friday. But they’ll need their players to rise to the occasion in the midfield. Gallants will not be a walk in the park. They’ve been one of the best teams this year. They are yet to lose in six matches after bagging four wins and two draws in all competitions - thanks to the exploits of their seasoned coach Dan Malesela.

Malesela has injected positivity, character and courage in the team. So much so that they are engineering a talisman in Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo. The diminutive midfielder has scored seven goals in his last five games for the team.

Meanwhile, SuperSport are probably still licking their wounds after bottling a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 to Orlando Pirates on Wednesday night. A win from that match would have ensured that they are part of the contenders for a top three finish. However, they’ll be eager to bounce back to winning ways when they host TS Galaxy this afternoon. But that’s easier said than done, given that the Rockets are also in need of points in their bid to escape the relegation quagmire this term. The game will be won in the midfield though. SuperSport and Galaxy have a compact block as they wait to catch oppositions on counter-attacks. Galaxy’s Mlungisi Mbunjana will be out to try and win the midfield battle against Jamie Webber.