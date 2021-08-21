Cape Town City and SuperSport United play out to a goalless draw

CAPE TOWN – It is often said that sometimes you don't know what you have until it's no longer there. Well, Cape Town City are certainly well aware that they are missing the injured Thabo Ndoda and Fagrie Lakay as they played out a goalless draw with SuperSport United at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

It was expected the two sides would produce more of an open contest in this season opener, but the action was instead rather dour and uneventful. If, truth be told, it was a rather forgettable opening game of the season, with the home team particularly lacking in the creative department. Ndoda’s absence was particularly glaring, with the classy midfielder often utilised in a free role by former coaches Benni McCarthy and Jan Olde Riekerink that allows him to roam the park in order to get City’s midfield rumbling with a few short passes.

In the end, a draw was the appropriate result because based on the lack of enterprise shown, neither team deserved to win. Both teams had promising moments to score, but they both lacked the necessary decisiveness and clinical presence required in the final third. SuperSport had an early chance on goal, when Bradley Grobler sent his snap shot just wide off the post after Jesse Donn’s mistimed earlier effort.

Grobler had further opportunity to open the scoring when he showed good technique to neatly chest down a cross before swinging his left boot through the ball. City’s new goalkeeper Hugo Marques, who was making his Dstv Premiership debut, however, did well to get an out-stretched left leg to the ball. The home team struggled to find their rhythm throughout, as was evident when last week’s goalscorer Terrence Mashego attempted a one-two with Surprise Ralani on the edge of SuperSport’s box, but the latter’s return pass was over hit late on in the first half.

Marques is certainly proving to be a quality addition to the City squad, after being called upon again in the second half to make a couple of saves. The first was when Sipho Mbule received the ball down the left before firing his shot at the City goal, but Marques was well positioned to make the save. Just a few moments later Grobler tested the Angolan international again when unleashed a powerful shot on target with his left boot, but Maques parried the ball away from danger. Mashego had a chance to snatch all three points for the home side just before the end, but he could not control his shot after making a good run into the box to pick up a quality ball over the top from Thato Mokeke.