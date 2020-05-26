Cape Town City are waiting for news of a return

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN – Cape Town City are yet to make a decision on whether to impose salary cuts or not for the end of May. Last month the club indicated that they would be contemplating salary cuts but club chairman John Comitis said they were still in consultation with players and staff. “We are in a process and waiting for instruction from the league side,” said Comitis. “I’m aware that the league is putting a proposal to the government in order for us to be allowed to resume action. A lot depends on that. At this stage, we are still consulting our staff and players on the basis that things may have to change. But I can assure you, everybody is willing and participating,” Comitis said. Murmurs are rife that the league will be completed in a national camp in Gauteng. The PSL has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we need to finish the league,” Comitis continued.

“We will find ways to complete the season in time, especially without any international football. We will have the weekends to catch up. I think we should do everything in our power to finish the league (this season, and not worry about the 2020/21 season). We’ve got to compromise here and there. It is in our interest to find a solution. What has been discussed by the PSL is very much in that direction.”

With the Western Cape being the country’s Covid-19 epicentre, Comitis is open to the idea of a national camp.

“Most teams are conducting their fitness sessions in groups. From our side, we’ve monitored players that are on the road three times a week. We’ve been monitoring their intensity and kilometres. I would think that fitness has dropped by 70 percent all-in-all. I think it is something that can be recovered in a period of two weeks,” Comitis elaborated.

The Citizens have been far from their best this season. They will be hoping to come back reinvigorated after the lockdown, whenever that may be in the foreseeable future.

IOL Sport