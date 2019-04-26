Police take supporters off the field after the match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Cape Town City was abandoned at Dr Molemela Stadium. Photo: BackpagePix

Cape Town City have received just the boost that they needed ahead of tonight’s Premiership clash against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth. Benni McCarthy’s team were awarded a 3-0 victory and the subsequent three points by the Premier Soccer League on Friday, following their abandoned match against Bloemfontein Celtic on 14 April at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

The PSL announced that their disciplinary committee found Celtic guilty on Thursday night of failing to “provide adequate security” and causing the abandonment of their clash against City.

Celtic fans rioted at the stadium in protest against owner Max Tshabalala, whom they want to sell the club.

Fans invaded the pitch and ripped out seats, which resulted in the police having to come in and restore order and secure the safety of the players and officials.

In addition, the PSL decided that Celtic’s remaining two home matches – against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday and AmaZulu on 11 May – be played outside the Free State.

The Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee last night found Bloemfontein Celtic FC guilty on charges of failing to provide adequate security and causing the abandonment of the #AbsaPrem fixture against Cape Town City on 14 April 2019 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 26, 2019

The Chiefs clash has already been moved to the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (8.15pm kickoff).

City, meanwhile, moved up to fourth on the PSL log, one point above SuperSport United – following the 3-0 victory from the Celtic game – ahead of tonight’s match against Chippa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (8pm kickoff).

All set for tonight's clash with Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.



Mood in Camp ✔️

Mateo's voice ✔️



🕖 KICK-OFF 20H00 #iamCityFC 🔥💙 pic.twitter.com/u6nDEuasTo — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 26, 2019





