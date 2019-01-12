CAPE TOWN – Baroka FC had looked set to snatch an unlikely victory at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night, before Cape Town City midfielder Roland Putsche netted a late equaliser to secure a 2-2 draw.



City enjoyed long periods of dominance and scored first through Siphelele Mthembu's header right at the end of the first half. But two goals in six minutes early in the second stanza by Tebogo Sodi and Jemondre Dickens saw Bakgaga claim the lead against the run of play, only for Putsche to earn his side a share of the spoils with an opportunistic 83rd-minute strike.



The hosts were to dominate the first half possession, but with the visiting side happy to sit back and absorb the pressure, City struggled to create many clear-cut openings.



There was an early chance for the hosts when Taariq Fielies’ 10th-minute header was cleared off the line before Putsche’s follow-up header was kept out of the net by his own team-mate, Siphelele Mthembu.



For all their pushing and probing, it was only in the 45th minute that the Citizens' next opportunity arrived, and it was to lead to the deadlock being broken as Mthembu rose majestically to head Ebrahim Seedat's cross goalwards, the ball hitting the post and clearly crossing the line – as replays proved - before Ayanda Patosi fired the ball back into the net after it had bounced off Baroka keeper Elvis Chipezeze and into play.

Roland Putsche of Cape Town City is challenged by Tebogo Sodi of Baroka FC at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Limpopo team, who had barely offered an attacking threat in the first half, equalised five minutes after the interval as Sodi nipped in between two defenders to steer home Matome Mabeba's cross from close range.



And just another six minutes later the game was turned on its head when the Cape Town-born Jemondre Dickens dispatched a penalty kick with conviction after Thato Mokeke was adjudged to have handled Goodman Mosele's cross – in what appeared an extremely harsh decision.



Fortune again went against the hosts shortly afterwards as Putsche thundered a 30-yard drive against the crossbar.



City kept knocking on the door though and after a couple of more efforts on goal, the equaliser finally came with seven minutes to play as Putsche slammed home the ball from 10-yards out after Baroka had failed to clear their box.