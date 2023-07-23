Cape Town City bolster squad with signing of Tshegofatso Nyama from TS Galaxy

Cape Town City have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2023/24 PSL season with the signing of defender Tshegofatso Nyama from TS Galaxy. The Cityzens have announced the arrival of the 23-year-old on a long-term deal as head coach Eric Tinkler looks to add to his defensive options.

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL ✍️



NYAMA joins the City family! 😁 pic.twitter.com/CnuapiIln1 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 23, 2023 City are said to have been long-term admirers of the left-sided utility player even before their loan acquisition of Lyle Lakay last season. However, with Lakay having already returned to his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns, it opens up space for the signing of Nyama, who is set to battle veteran Marc van Heerden for a starting berth.

Last season, City finished fourth in the league, which could be seen as a disappointment for a side that was aiming to qualify for the Caf Champions League. Tinkler will hope for an improved season season as he integrates his new arrivals with the significant core he has at his disposal. @ScribeSmiso