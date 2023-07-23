Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, July 23, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Cape Town City bolster squad with signing of Tshegofatso Nyama from TS Galaxy

Cape Town City have secured the services of defender Tshegofatso Nyama from TS Galaxy, seen here being challenged by the Cape side’s captain Thamsanqa Mkhize

Cape Town City have secured the services of defender Tshegofatso Nyama from TS Galaxy, seen here being challenged by the Cape side’s captain Thamsanqa Mkhize. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town City have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2023/24 PSL season with the signing of defender Tshegofatso Nyama from TS Galaxy.

The Cityzens have announced the arrival of the 23-year-old on a long-term deal as head coach Eric Tinkler looks to add to his defensive options.

City are said to have been long-term admirers of the left-sided utility player even before their loan acquisition of Lyle Lakay last season.

However, with Lakay having already returned to his parent club Mamelodi Sundowns, it opens up space for the signing of Nyama, who is set to battle veteran Marc van Heerden for a starting berth.

More on this

Last season, City finished fourth in the league, which could be seen as a disappointment for a side that was aiming to qualify for the Caf Champions League.

Tinkler will hope for an improved season season as he integrates his new arrivals with the significant core he has at his disposal.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Cape Town City FCTS GalaxyPSLDStv PremiershipSoccer

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe