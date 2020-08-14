Cape Town City breathe easier after win over Chippa

DURBAN – Cape Town City marched closer towards safety after they brushed aside Chippa United 1-0 at Orlando Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Citizens started the day's action in a deep throes of relegation. Since their inception, City have been accustomed for challenging for silverware and consistently finishing in the top eight. They have won the Telkom Knockout and MTN8 in their four years existence in elite football, and have also finished in the top eight in the past three seasons. But it hasn't been the same in the current season. They have endured some turbulent times which has seen them in the relegation dog fight. At the start of the match, they were four points clear of AmaZulu who are second from the bottom.

Pressure was mounting for the new man, Jan Olde Riekerink, who replaced Benni McCarthy at the helm and is yet to settle in South Africa.

Kermit Erasmus netted his 10th strike of the season and it proved to be the winner for the Citizens.

It was a defensive error from the Chilli Boys that led to the goal. Phetso Maphanga was the main culprit. He threw the ball in to the box and Kevin Moyo failed to control the pass as he tried to bring Maphanga in to play.

The ball rushed in to the path of Maphanga in a high speed and couldn't control the ball and lost his footing. Fagrie Lakay made the best out of the situation. He delivered an exquisite cross which was met by the head of Erasmus who headed his side in to the lead and victory. It took City 16 minutes to break the deadlock.

City controlled the pace of the game and Lakay almost doubled the lead but his efforts was saved by Mlungisi Mazibuko who was on debut in the 34th minutes.

Thami Mkhize suffered a knee injury for City and didn't come back after the interval. He was replaced by Ebrahim Sedat who operated as a right back although he is left footed.

Chippa received more yellow cards than the chances they created, amassing four yellow cards and a red card.

Tashreeq Morris could have killed off the game in the 75th minutes. Mduduzi Mdantsane laid a champagne pass with an outside foot and Morris went one against one with Mazibuko but couldn't beat him. The debutant produced a fine save with his right leg.

The Chilli Boys were reduced to 10 man when Moyo received his second yellow card following a dangerous play incident against Mdatsane in the 80th minutes.

Lehlohonolo Seema would have to wait a little longer for his first win as the head coach of Chippa.

He recently took over the reins from Rhulani Mokwena. City moved to 10th on the log and they are now seven points clear of AmaZulu and 10 points ahead of the rock bottom, Black Leopards.

For Seema and his troops, they will have to fight it out in the last five games.

