CAPE TOWN – Cape Town City extended their unbeaten run against SuperSport United to six games after they ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in a Nedbank Cup last-32 clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night. A first half header by Thato Mokeke against his former employers and a second half strike by Thamsanqa Mkhize saw the Citizens through to victory in a game in which they were in command for most of the night.

While SuperSport struggled to get going and barely threatened in attack, City looked dangerous in the first half and had good chances to score through Gift Links and Matthew Rusike, before an unmarked Mokeke headed home a well-taken goal from an Ayanda Patosi corner on 36 minutes.

Benni McCarthy’s team had played some excellent football and were deservedly 1-0 up at the break.

City players celebrate Thato Mokeke's goal against Supersport on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

It continued after the restart and the Cape side were almost further ahead on 50 minutes when a brilliant through ball from Teko Modise put Craig Martin in, but visiting keeper Ronwen Williams did well to make the save.

The second goal was, however, soon in arriving, Mkhize slotting home from 15-yards out in the 56th minute after a deft back-heel from Patosi had set up the strike perfectly.

For a while it looked as though the Tshwane outfit might muster a fight-back as Bradley Grobler had a couple of half-chances. But although Matsatsantsa were to put in a succession of crosses into the box, City’s defence was always in control as they played out the final minutes without looking likely to concede.

African News Agency (ANA)





