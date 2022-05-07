Cape Town City climb to second in DStv Premiership after beating TS Galaxy

Durban — Cape Town City were too good for relegation threatened TS Galaxy as they climbed to second place with a 2-0 at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday evening. Darwin Gonzalez grabbed his first goal in the colours of the Cityzens when he volleyed his side ahead in the 17th minute.

The hosts combined really well before Captain Thami Mkhize picked out the Venezuelan international in the Galaxy box, after controlling well, Gonzalez riffled his effort into the bottom left corner, City deservedly 1-0 up. City's all time leading goalscorer, Mduduzi Mdantsane stepped up to all but seal a win for his team through a penalty in the 83rd minute. The former Baroka man kept his composure and grabbed his ninth goal of the season and ensured Eric Tinkler's men finished the day in pole position for the hugely contested second spot.

Two sides on opposite ends of the league table lined up in perfect conditions in the Cape as CAF Champions League qualification chasing City welcomed a Galaxy side desperate for points. The Rockets were brimming with confidence and named an unchanged starting 11 with Lindokuhle Mbatha and Lifa Hlongwane leading the line after terrorising Orlando Pirates in their previous match. Victory for Galaxy would lift them up as high as 12th on the log while second place was open for City if they were able to avoid defeat at home.

The two sides started the match like a house on fire with both teams having glorious chances in the opening 15 minutes. Mbatha, who is enjoying his new role at centre forward, found room in the City box but opted to use his weaker left foot and fired straight at goalkeeper Hugo Marques. Five minutes later, it was City's turn to spurn a great opportunity as Mkhize found himself unmarked on the far post during a corner but instead of putting his side ahead, his efforts poorly ended up in the side netting.

An entertaining first half lived up to the expected billing as both sides looked dangerous at every attack. Galaxy returned with renewed invigor in the second and could've levelled in the 55th minute through Bathusi Aubaas.

The defensive midfielder found himself in an unfamiliar position after running onto an Orebotse Mongae pass, after composing himself, he fired his shot onto the upright of Marques' goal. Sead Ramovic would've felt aggrieved as his side created an abundance of scoring opportunities but couldn't find a decisive moment as his side continued their quest for survival.