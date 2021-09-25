Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler sees positives following draw against Swallows

DURBAN - Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler believes that his side got an “important point” in their stalemate against Moroka Swallows at the Dobsonville Stadium in Soweto on Friday evening. There was little to separate the sides in their stalemate which saw Simo Dladla take charge of the game after Brandon Truter was sensationally placed on leave last week.

"It was a good performance from us. We had concerns about our confidence after the 3-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC. Psychologically getting the point against Swallows was important for our upcoming games against Swallows in the semi-final of the MTN 8 and then against Orlando Pirates," said Tinkler. Tinkler believes that his side was well structured in their gameplay.

"We controlled the match. I thought we had the better chances and possibly deserved to come out of the game with three points. It was important for us to bounce back with a positive result against Swallows and I think we've done that," said Tinkler. The result marked the second consecutive game in which City and Swallows have played out to a stalemate. The same happened when they met in the MTN 8 semi-final first leg at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town last month.