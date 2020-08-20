Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink praises his players’ unity as fight for Top 8 continues

JOHANNESBURG - Jan Olde Riekerink is enjoying a rich vein of form at Cape Town City since taking over the coaching reins in November, but he has credited that run to his players’ ability to use each other’s qualities to their optimum level. Olde Riekerink joined the Citizens late last year, with a lofty billing, taking over the reins from Benni McCarthy, who was sacked following an underwhelming start to his third season in charge. But just like his predecessor, Olde Riekerink struggled to steer City’s ship out of troubled waters from the outset. In his first 13 matches, he won just three, drew four and lost six - a record that increased the volume from critics who claimed he might follow McCarthy out of the club. However, in the last game before lockdown, Olde Riekerink inspired City back to winning ways. Since then, the Capetonian-based team hasn’t looked back as they are the only team to win their first two league matches since the restart, beating Chippa United and PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Olde Riekerink isn’t blowing his own horn for the impressive run of form that has elevated his team into the top eight of the league standings after previously being part of the relegation battle, instead he says his players push each other.

“From the moment that I started I think that we switched on. We’ve had some good results of late and the players are a big unit,” the 57-year-old coach explained.

“I think they use the qualities of each other very well. I think at this moment we have a strong team feeling. And using players the right way is the biggest strength of our team.”

With City having been one of the most exciting teams in the top flight during McCarthy’s tenure, considering that they won the MTN8 title after making the final twice in a row, was it that the all-time Bafana Bafana top goal scorer was out of his depth in his third season?

That Dutch Coach, turning doubters into believers 😉![CDATA[]]>💙#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/mpbSxv2KXL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 19, 2020

“I am not one to judge the period that I was not here,” Olde Riekerink said. “I know the former coach Benni. I was an assistant coach at Porto FC when he was a player and we have a good relationship. So, it’s very difficult for me to judge in that period, sometimes you can be unlucky in games.”

City will go in search of their third successive win since the restart to the season with a clash against neighbours Stellenbosch FC at Tuks Stadium today (6pm kickoff). This “Cape Town derby in Gauteng” has all the ingredients to be a thriller.

In their first match after the restart, Stellies beat Golden Arrows as they bought themselves some breathing space from the relegation zone.

But City will have the upper hand between the two teams, especially with players such as Mduduzi Mdantsane finding his feet in midfield since joining from Baroka FC late last year.

“Mdu came with this decision (of joining the team). I must compliment the scouting of the team,” Olde Riekerink.

“They found this player and he has developed in a short space of time. He’s everywhere on the pitch; creative, hard working and a huge team player.”

@Mihlalibaleka