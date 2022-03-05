Cape Town City dispatch Sekhukhune in entertaining league match

Durban — Cape Town City put in a professional performance and dispatched Sekhukhune United 2-1 in an entertaining match at the DHL Stadium on Saturday night. Speedster Craig Martin found the early breakthrough for the home side in the 7th minute.

Story continues below Advertisment

The first goal was an Eric Tinkler special as the two players who he brought into the starting lineup for this game combined to give his side an early lead, Khanyisa Mayo's parried shot falling to the feet of Martin for the opener. Sekhukhune found themselves level in ten minutes thanks to Yusuf Maart. The Bafana Bafana international did well to compose himself and give his side a deserved goal and put them back firmly into the game. City went back in front in first half stoppage time through on form forward Khanyiso Mayo. The former Supersport United junior justified his selection with a curled finish into the bottom corner.

Both sides raised the ante in the second half of play, with Sekhukhune looking for the equaliser and City looking for a goal to give them some breathing space. The two sides revealed their ugly side as a succession of bad tackles led to a number of bookings, Katsande the usual suspect in the middle of things. Tinkler's men defended with aggression and stubbornness and held on for a much needed result in their fight to push up the table.

Story continues below Advertisment

City's next game is at home to on-form Marumo Gallants in two weeks, while Sekhukhune welcome relegation threatened Maritzburg United to Ellis Park Stadium. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport