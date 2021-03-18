Cape Town City face tough Golden Arrows test in Durban

CAPE TOWN – Golden Arrows have lost just two Dstv Premiership matches all season. One of them was against Cape Town City in a thrilling match at the Cape Town Stadium when the hosts turned in arguably their best display of the season to blitz Mandla Ncikazi's side 4-2. City's display on that day was evidence of the quality that Jan Olde Riekerink's team can produce. But yet heading into Saturday's encounter in KwaZulu-Natal, it is the hosts that are smelling the roses of success in second place on the log while City dwindle in mid-table in eighth position. In fact, the Citizens are enduring a lean patch where they have not won a league match since the Arrows victory back in January. Striker Fagrie Lakay, though, believes the fortnight break City have enjoyed since the derby defeat to Stellenbosch FC has served them well.

"We haven't been getting the results we may have wanted, but the break has been good for us to work on a few things going into the next game," Lakay said.

"We know it's not going to be an easy game. Golden Arrows are second on the log, so we're highly motivated for the challenge. We are up for it and ready to go there and put up a fight."

Meanwhile, Arrows coach Ncikazi wants his team to learn from the mistakes they have made in the recent past. The KZN-outfit were awarded the "Team of the Month" award in quarter two of the season for their encouraging start.

However, they immediately took their foot off the pedal by losing to Golden Arrows and then being held to a goalless draw by Baroka FC in their next two matches.

Fortunately, Arrows have rediscovered their mojo by picking up six points in Limpopo by gaining revenge on Leopards and beating TTM last week.

"I just wish we can manage the little success that we have achieved because when we won the Q2, the mentality wasn't right ahead of the next game," Ncikazi said.

"I just hope that in the next match against Cape Town we keep the right mentality. The players have been marvelous, but I just want them to maintain the focus."

Arrows and City will lock horns at 3pm at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday.

