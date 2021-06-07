Cape Town City FC strike up Euro connection with Serbian hotshots

CAPE TOWN - On Monday, ambitious Premier Soccer Club Cape Town City FC announced that they have struck up a partnership with leading Serbian football club FK Partizan.

The Belgrade-based club FK Partizan have for many years have flown under the radar of European football spotlight.

City's social media post reads: 'FK Partizan's ground-breaking cooperation with Cape Town City Football Club is underway, as the delegation from Belgrade visits South Africa for the first time.

'The cooperation will see many elite African talents move to Europe in the coming years.'

Last week, City boss John Comitis said there were major developments underway at his club after he announced the signing of coach Eric Tinkler, who has returned for a second stint at the Mother City club.

The partnership with FK Partizan means that local players can trade heavily on the Serbian connection and enjoy exposure to lucrative European markets.

In the past, City have had links with European clubs and landed lucrative contracts for Gift Links, Lebogang Manyama and Peter Leeuwenburgh.

Comitis had ties with FK Partizan over a decade ago when he was a director at Ajax Cape Town.

He arranged for Guinea-born Seydouba Soumah to move to FK Partizan after working out at Ajax Cape Town's academy. Later on, Soumah went on to make 33 appearances for the Guinea national team.

