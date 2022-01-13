Cape Town City FC to be charged for player card controversy

Durban - Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed that Cape Town City will be charged for their mishap in their game against Maritzburg United late last year. The Citizens were unable to produce player cards ahead of their 3-2 victory over the Team of Choice, allegedly because a staff member’s car was broken into.

“I can confirm that Cape Town City Football club was duly charged and appeared before the DC. The charges emanated from a protest which was lodged by Maritzburg United in relation to a fixture that was played in the absence of the responded club being in possession of the requisite players cards. The matter proceeded today and was almost finalized. The responded club which is Cape Town City pleased guilty as charged and were duly convicted,” said Majavu. Majavu further added that the penalty will be delivered to City by Tuesday, 18 January. “Submissions with regard to the appropriate sanction were also made by all relevant parties and in that regard, the final sanction is reserved by the disciplinary committee. The indication is that a sanction would be received by no later than next week Tuesday. I will communicate as soon as it’s available,” he said.

This was not the only high-profile controversy that Cape Town City were embroiled in recent months. They were also not allowed to enter the FNB Stadium early last month for their game against Kaizer Chiefs due to Chiefs reportedly having a COVID-19 outbreak within their squad. In that case, it was Chiefs who were the guilty party and the Amakhosi are also set to hear their fate in due course. Meanwhile, there are also reports linking Cape Town City’s star defender Terrence Mashego with a move to the Gauteng giants. Mashego has caught the eyes of many in recent times due to his consistently solid defensive efforts.